Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)
PAYS.L on London Stock Exchange
586.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
586.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
586.50
586.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,895,003
3,895,003
52-wk High
600.53
600.53
52-wk Low
229.21
229.21
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.43
|2.43
|2.25
|1.56
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1,152.19
|1,205.00
|1,113.00
|1,094.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|1,276.85
|1,535.00
|1,186.05
|1,207.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.48
|0.51
|0.43
|0.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|0.52
|0.56
|0.48
|0.51
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|28.10
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,152.19
|1,152.19
|1,126.10
|1,110.55
|1,094.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,276.85
|1,276.85
|1,276.85
|1,225.63
|1,207.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.48
|0.48
|0.47
|0.47
|0.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.52
|0.52
|0.52
|0.52
|0.51
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- These 2 FTSE stocks are making the news! Should you buy?
- Should you buy Zoopla Property Group plc, Paysafe Group plc and Intertek Group plc following today's news?
- Are Purplebricks Group plc, Anglo American plc and Paysafe Group plc the three best stock picks EVER?
- Are Aggreko plc, Paysafe Group Plc & Bovis Homes Group plc The FTSE's Ultimate Growth Buys?
- Are Paysafe Group Plc, Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC And Interserve plc Cracking Growth Bargains?
- 3 Great Growth Picks For 2016: Redrow plc, Zoopla Property Group PLC, Paysafe Group Plc?