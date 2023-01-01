Edition:
United Kingdom

Publity AG (PBYG.DE)

PBYG.DE on Xetra

37.08EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.26 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
€36.81
Open
€36.99
Day's High
€37.90
Day's Low
€36.88
Volume
9,903
Avg. Vol
13,115
52-wk High
€42.25
52-wk Low
€29.22

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
--

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 61.50 61.50 61.50 68.90
Year Ending Dec-18 1 63.30 63.30 63.30 72.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 6.70 6.70 6.70 6.70
Year Ending Dec-18 1 7.08 7.08 7.08 7.08

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 61.50 61.50 61.50 68.90 68.90
Year Ending Dec-18 63.30 63.30 63.30 72.70 72.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Publity AG News

