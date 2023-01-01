Publity AG (PBYG.DE)
PBYG.DE on Xetra
37.08EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.26 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
€36.81
Open
€36.99
Day's High
€37.90
Day's Low
€36.88
Volume
9,903
Avg. Vol
13,115
52-wk High
€42.25
52-wk Low
€29.22
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|--
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|61.50
|61.50
|61.50
|68.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|63.30
|63.30
|63.30
|72.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|6.70
|6.70
|6.70
|6.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|7.08
|7.08
|7.08
|7.08
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|61.50
|61.50
|61.50
|68.90
|68.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|63.30
|63.30
|63.30
|72.70
|72.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Publity sells office complex in Munich
- BRIEF-Publity extends rental agreements in Bielefeld and Aschheim (Munich)
- BRIEF-Publity sells Takko company headquarters in Nordrhein-Westfalen
- BRIEF-Publity: CEO Thomas Olek's contract extended till 2023
- BRIEF-Publity buys fully rented office building in Mülheim an der Ruhr