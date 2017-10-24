PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 80,386.00 80,386.00 80,386.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 97,641.20 101,979.00 91,987.00 104,284.00 Year Ending Mar-19 4 114,408.00 120,380.00 103,025.00 122,218.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 10.75 10.75 10.75 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 14.52 15.50 13.46 16.17 Year Ending Mar-19 4 17.25 19.70 14.99 18.75 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.90 17.90 17.90 --