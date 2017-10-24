Edition:
PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)

PCJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

353.85INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.95 (+2.30%)
Prev Close
Rs345.90
Open
Rs345.35
Day's High
Rs355.95
Day's Low
Rs345.15
Volume
1,080,765
Avg. Vol
2,448,696
52-wk High
Rs395.70
52-wk Low
Rs143.98

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 80,386.00 80,386.00 80,386.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 97,641.20 101,979.00 91,987.00 104,284.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4 114,408.00 120,380.00 103,025.00 122,218.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 10.75 10.75 10.75 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 14.52 15.50 13.46 16.17
Year Ending Mar-19 4 17.25 19.70 14.99 18.75
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.90 17.90 17.90 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 80,386.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 97,641.20 97,641.20 97,641.20 97,641.20 104,284.00
Year Ending Mar-19 114,408.00 114,408.00 114,408.00 114,408.00 122,218.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 10.75 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14.52 14.52 14.52 14.52 16.17
Year Ending Mar-19 17.25 17.25 17.25 17.25 18.75

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

