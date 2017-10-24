PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)
PCJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
353.85INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs7.95 (+2.30%)
Prev Close
Rs345.90
Open
Rs345.35
Day's High
Rs355.95
Day's Low
Rs345.15
Volume
1,080,765
Avg. Vol
2,448,696
52-wk High
Rs395.70
52-wk Low
Rs143.98
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|80,386.00
|80,386.00
|80,386.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|97,641.20
|101,979.00
|91,987.00
|104,284.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|114,408.00
|120,380.00
|103,025.00
|122,218.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|10.75
|10.75
|10.75
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|14.52
|15.50
|13.46
|16.17
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|17.25
|19.70
|14.99
|18.75
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|17.90
|17.90
|17.90
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|80,386.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|97,641.20
|97,641.20
|97,641.20
|97,641.20
|104,284.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|114,408.00
|114,408.00
|114,408.00
|114,408.00
|122,218.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10.75
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14.52
|14.52
|14.52
|14.52
|16.17
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17.25
|17.25
|17.25
|17.25
|18.75
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
