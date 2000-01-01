Edition:
United Kingdom

Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)

PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

75.80INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.25 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs74.55
Open
Rs74.90
Day's High
Rs77.05
Day's Low
Rs74.50
Volume
481,002
Avg. Vol
289,001
52-wk High
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 7,634.67 6,193.10 1,441.57 18.88
Quarter Ending Sep-11 7,341.67 9,485.00 2,143.33 29.19
Quarter Ending Jun-11 6,430.75 7,564.00 1,133.25 17.62
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 2.00 2.87 0.87 43.50
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1.10 4.31 3.21 291.82
Quarter Ending Jun-11 3.55 2.27 1.28 36.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Patel Engineering Ltd News

» More PENG.NS News