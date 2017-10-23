Edition:
United Kingdom

Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA)

PEUP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.07EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€20.07
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,705,633
52-wk High
€21.01
52-wk Low
€12.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 8 8 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 2 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.44 2.30 2.26 2.26

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 18,198.00 20,391.00 16,005.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21 57,951.80 66,208.00 55,665.00 56,193.70
Year Ending Dec-18 13 60,725.80 79,135.00 55,382.00 57,491.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 23 2.36 2.75 1.76 2.07
Year Ending Dec-18 18 2.53 3.01 1.88 2.21
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 18.80 25.80 11.80 19.77

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 13,262.60 13,450.00 187.44 1.41
Quarter Ending Mar-11 14,876.10 15,414.00 537.86 3.62

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 18,198.00 16,005.00 16,005.00 16,005.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 57,951.80 57,511.50 57,731.90 56,841.40 56,193.70
Year Ending Dec-18 60,725.80 58,111.80 58,073.50 58,031.10 57,491.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.36 2.33 2.38 2.33 2.07
Year Ending Dec-18 2.53 2.48 2.43 2.45 2.21

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 4 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Peugeot SA News

» More PEUP.PA News