Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA)
PEUP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.07EUR
23 Oct 2017
20.07EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€20.07
€20.07
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,705,633
2,705,633
52-wk High
€21.01
€21.01
52-wk Low
€12.60
€12.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|2
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.44
|2.30
|2.26
|2.26
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|18,198.00
|20,391.00
|16,005.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|57,951.80
|66,208.00
|55,665.00
|56,193.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|60,725.80
|79,135.00
|55,382.00
|57,491.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|2.36
|2.75
|1.76
|2.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|2.53
|3.01
|1.88
|2.21
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|18.80
|25.80
|11.80
|19.77
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|13,262.60
|13,450.00
|187.44
|1.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|14,876.10
|15,414.00
|537.86
|3.62
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|18,198.00
|16,005.00
|16,005.00
|16,005.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|57,951.80
|57,511.50
|57,731.90
|56,841.40
|56,193.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|60,725.80
|58,111.80
|58,073.50
|58,031.10
|57,491.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.36
|2.33
|2.38
|2.33
|2.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.53
|2.48
|2.43
|2.45
|2.21
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|4
|0
- PSA chief signals possible cost cuts at Opel unit - Die Welt
- PSA chief signals possible cost cuts at Opel unit - Die Welt
- French businesses seek clarity on Iran nuclear deal
- Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling