Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,315.00 3,315.00 3,315.00 3,893.00 Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3,019.00 3,019.00 3,019.00 2,781.00 Year Ending Dec-17 19 6,817.10 7,351.00 6,390.40 7,961.43 Year Ending Dec-18 20 5,971.75 7,325.00 4,965.00 7,555.22 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.75 Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.49 Year Ending Dec-17 20 1.00 1.27 0.67 1.20 Year Ending Dec-18 21 0.79 1.53 0.34 1.15 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -8.84 -2.20 -12.42 276.69