Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)
PFC.L on London Stock Exchange
417.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
417.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
417.50
417.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,649,804
4,649,804
52-wk High
955.00
955.00
52-wk Low
345.20
345.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.41
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.42
|2.55
|2.59
|2.59
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3,315.00
|3,315.00
|3,315.00
|3,893.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|3,019.00
|3,019.00
|3,019.00
|2,781.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|6,817.10
|7,351.00
|6,390.40
|7,961.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|5,971.75
|7,325.00
|4,965.00
|7,555.22
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.41
|0.41
|0.41
|0.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.49
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|1.00
|1.27
|0.67
|1.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|0.79
|1.53
|0.34
|1.15
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|-8.84
|-2.20
|-12.42
|276.69
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3,315.00
|3,315.00
|3,315.00
|3,315.00
|3,893.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3,019.00
|3,019.00
|3,019.00
|3,019.00
|2,781.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6,817.10
|6,817.10
|6,934.73
|7,258.29
|7,961.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5,971.75
|5,971.75
|6,075.33
|6,425.89
|7,555.22
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.41
|0.41
|0.41
|0.41
|0.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.49
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.00
|1.00
|0.99
|1.03
|1.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.79
|0.79
|0.80
|0.87
|1.15
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|4
- Are these companies the best 3 oil price plays on today's market?
- Is this stock the best buy in the resources sector after today's results?
- Three dividend champions at the top of my shopping list
- 3 resource stocks with 20%+ upside
- These stocks yield up to 8%! Are they too good to be true?
- What Brexit? Rio Tinto plc, Petrofac Limited and BGEO Group plc couldn't care less