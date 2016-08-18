Edition:
Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)

PFC.L on London Stock Exchange

417.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
417.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,649,804
52-wk High
955.00
52-wk Low
345.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.41 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 6 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 4 4 4
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.42 2.55 2.59 2.59

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,315.00 3,315.00 3,315.00 3,893.00
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3,019.00 3,019.00 3,019.00 2,781.00
Year Ending Dec-17 19 6,817.10 7,351.00 6,390.40 7,961.43
Year Ending Dec-18 20 5,971.75 7,325.00 4,965.00 7,555.22
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.75
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.49
Year Ending Dec-17 20 1.00 1.27 0.67 1.20
Year Ending Dec-18 21 0.79 1.53 0.34 1.15
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -8.84 -2.20 -12.42 276.69

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3,315.00 3,315.00 3,315.00 3,315.00 3,893.00
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3,019.00 3,019.00 3,019.00 3,019.00 2,781.00
Year Ending Dec-17 6,817.10 6,817.10 6,934.73 7,258.29 7,961.43
Year Ending Dec-18 5,971.75 5,971.75 6,075.33 6,425.89 7,555.22
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.75
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.49
Year Ending Dec-17 1.00 1.00 0.99 1.03 1.20
Year Ending Dec-18 0.79 0.79 0.80 0.87 1.15

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 6
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

Petrofac Ltd News

Market Views

