Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)
PFG.L on London Stock Exchange
929.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
929.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
929.00
929.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,916,795
1,916,795
52-wk High
3,284.00
3,284.00
52-wk Low
426.60
426.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|0
|0
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|2
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.79
|2.62
|2.50
|2.38
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|1,188.52
|1,293.00
|1,059.20
|1,279.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|1,174.37
|1,305.00
|1,011.00
|1,363.91
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|78.02
|151.40
|38.00
|181.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|105.73
|189.70
|33.86
|196.45
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-5.80
|-0.90
|-10.70
|9.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,188.52
|1,210.61
|1,201.33
|1,243.43
|1,279.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,174.37
|1,186.50
|1,214.43
|1,355.73
|1,363.91
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|78.02
|78.38
|86.01
|150.43
|181.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|105.73
|115.31
|124.12
|182.45
|196.45
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
