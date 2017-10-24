Pioneer Food Group Ltd (PFGJ.J)
PFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,438.00ZAc
2:39pm BST
Change (% chg)
-17.00 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
11,455.00
Open
11,366.00
Day's High
11,520.00
Day's Low
11,229.00
Volume
420,043
Avg. Vol
445,599
52-wk High
18,949.00
52-wk Low
11,020.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|2
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.27
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|10
|20,254.20
|21,988.00
|19,356.20
|22,131.40
|Year Ending Sep-18
|10
|21,464.30
|24,657.00
|19,972.80
|23,780.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|11
|564.04
|719.00
|485.60
|990.71
|Year Ending Sep-18
|11
|847.31
|1,123.00
|703.00
|1,136.97
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|8.08
|14.90
|2.74
|13.16
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|20,254.20
|20,277.10
|20,575.70
|21,156.50
|22,131.40
|Year Ending Sep-18
|21,464.30
|21,512.10
|21,969.90
|22,661.70
|23,780.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|564.04
|567.46
|612.24
|648.55
|990.71
|Year Ending Sep-18
|847.31
|848.72
|881.41
|929.71
|1,136.97
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|1
|0
|3
