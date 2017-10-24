Edition:
Pioneer Food Group Ltd (PFGJ.J)

PFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,438.00ZAc
2:39pm BST
Change (% chg)

-17.00 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
11,455.00
Open
11,366.00
Day's High
11,520.00
Day's Low
11,229.00
Volume
420,043
Avg. Vol
445,599
52-wk High
18,949.00
52-wk Low
11,020.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 3 3
(5) SELL 1 2 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.27 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 10 20,254.20 21,988.00 19,356.20 22,131.40
Year Ending Sep-18 10 21,464.30 24,657.00 19,972.80 23,780.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 11 564.04 719.00 485.60 990.71
Year Ending Sep-18 11 847.31 1,123.00 703.00 1,136.97
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.08 14.90 2.74 13.16

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 20,254.20 20,277.10 20,575.70 21,156.50 22,131.40
Year Ending Sep-18 21,464.30 21,512.10 21,969.90 22,661.70 23,780.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 564.04 567.46 612.24 648.55 990.71
Year Ending Sep-18 847.31 848.72 881.41 929.71 1,136.97

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Pioneer Food Group Ltd News

