Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)
PG.N on New York Stock Exchange
87.30USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.95 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
$88.25
Open
$88.65
Day's High
$88.86
Day's Low
$86.87
Volume
3,347,426
Avg. Vol
2,276,915
52-wk High
$94.67
52-wk Low
$81.18
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.78
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.38
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|16
|16,019.60
|16,190.00
|15,759.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|7
|17,300.40
|17,628.00
|17,074.00
|17,723.40
|Year Ending Jun-17
|19
|65,003.40
|65,169.00
|64,738.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|21
|67,156.20
|67,953.30
|66,252.00
|67,953.60
|Year Ending Jun-19
|21
|68,965.90
|70,163.30
|64,494.00
|70,298.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|18
|0.78
|0.82
|0.74
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|9
|1.15
|1.19
|1.12
|1.20
|Year Ending Jun-17
|20
|3.85
|3.88
|3.77
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|23
|4.17
|4.30
|4.11
|4.21
|Year Ending Jun-19
|22
|4.46
|4.64
|4.39
|4.51
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|6.50
|6.80
|6.20
|5.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|16,019.60
|16,079.00
|59.35
|0.37
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,731.30
|15,605.00
|126.32
|0.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|16,773.90
|16,856.00
|82.10
|0.49
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|16,486.70
|16,518.00
|31.29
|0.19
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|15,831.90
|16,102.00
|270.13
|1.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.78
|0.85
|0.07
|8.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.94
|0.96
|0.02
|2.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.06
|1.08
|0.02
|1.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.98
|1.03
|0.05
|5.40
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.74
|0.79
|0.05
|6.18
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|16,019.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|17,300.40
|17,300.40
|17,285.00
|17,318.60
|17,723.40
|Year Ending Jun-17
|65,003.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|67,156.20
|67,072.10
|67,045.60
|67,045.60
|67,953.60
|Year Ending Jun-19
|68,965.90
|68,878.10
|68,857.70
|69,129.70
|70,298.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.78
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|1.16
|1.20
|Year Ending Jun-17
|3.85
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|4.17
|4.17
|4.17
|4.17
|4.21
|Year Ending Jun-19
|4.46
|4.46
|4.45
|4.45
|4.51
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3
|0
|4
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2
|0
|4
|0
- BRIEF-P&G files pricing term sheet related to three part $1.8 bln notes offering
- BRIEF-P&G says offering of €500 mln 0.500 pct notes due 2024 priced at 99.378 pct
- RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: New highs harvest
- BRIEF-P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock
- BRIEF-P&G files for potential debt shelf offering