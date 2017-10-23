Edition:
Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)

PG.N on New York Stock Exchange

87.30USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.95 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
$88.25
Open
$88.65
Day's High
$88.86
Day's Low
$86.87
Volume
3,347,426
Avg. Vol
2,276,915
52-wk High
$94.67
52-wk Low
$81.18

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.78 June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 10 10 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.38 2.40 2.40 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 16 16,019.60 16,190.00 15,759.00 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 7 17,300.40 17,628.00 17,074.00 17,723.40
Year Ending Jun-17 19 65,003.40 65,169.00 64,738.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 21 67,156.20 67,953.30 66,252.00 67,953.60
Year Ending Jun-19 21 68,965.90 70,163.30 64,494.00 70,298.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 18 0.78 0.82 0.74 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 9 1.15 1.19 1.12 1.20
Year Ending Jun-17 20 3.85 3.88 3.77 --
Year Ending Jun-18 23 4.17 4.30 4.11 4.21
Year Ending Jun-19 22 4.46 4.64 4.39 4.51
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.50 6.80 6.20 5.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 16,019.60 16,079.00 59.35 0.37
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,731.30 15,605.00 126.32 0.80
Quarter Ending Dec-16 16,773.90 16,856.00 82.10 0.49
Quarter Ending Sep-16 16,486.70 16,518.00 31.29 0.19
Quarter Ending Jun-16 15,831.90 16,102.00 270.13 1.71
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.78 0.85 0.07 8.58
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.94 0.96 0.02 2.18
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.06 1.08 0.02 1.59
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.98 1.03 0.05 5.40
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.74 0.79 0.05 6.18

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 16,019.60 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 17,300.40 17,300.40 17,285.00 17,318.60 17,723.40
Year Ending Jun-17 65,003.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 67,156.20 67,072.10 67,045.60 67,045.60 67,953.60
Year Ending Jun-19 68,965.90 68,878.10 68,857.70 69,129.70 70,298.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.78 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.16 1.20
Year Ending Jun-17 3.85 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 4.17 4.17 4.17 4.17 4.21
Year Ending Jun-19 4.46 4.46 4.45 4.45 4.51

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 3 0 4 2
Year Ending Jun-19 3 0 4 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 2 0 4 1
Year Ending Jun-19 2 0 4 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

