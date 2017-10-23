Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-17 16 16,019.60 16,190.00 15,759.00 -- Quarter Ending Sep-18 7 17,300.40 17,628.00 17,074.00 17,723.40 Year Ending Jun-17 19 65,003.40 65,169.00 64,738.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 21 67,156.20 67,953.30 66,252.00 67,953.60 Year Ending Jun-19 21 68,965.90 70,163.30 64,494.00 70,298.30 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-17 18 0.78 0.82 0.74 -- Quarter Ending Sep-18 9 1.15 1.19 1.12 1.20 Year Ending Jun-17 20 3.85 3.88 3.77 -- Year Ending Jun-18 23 4.17 4.30 4.11 4.21 Year Ending Jun-19 22 4.46 4.64 4.39 4.51 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.50 6.80 6.20 5.30