Edition:
United Kingdom

Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGN.WA)

PGN.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

6.64PLN
1:45pm BST
Change (% chg)

-0.11zł (-1.63%)
Prev Close
6.75zł
Open
6.74zł
Day's High
6.74zł
Day's Low
6.63zł
Volume
1,754,542
Avg. Vol
2,795,675
52-wk High
6.98zł
52-wk Low
4.55zł

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 1 4 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.43 2.50 2.50 2.44

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 33,679.10 38,334.00 28,346.80 29,395.50
Year Ending Dec-18 7 34,728.70 40,760.00 28,806.70 30,909.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.58 0.68 0.40 0.40
Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.59 0.70 0.40 0.44

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,007.00 11,652.00 1,355.00 10.42
Quarter Ending Dec-16 9,244.00 10,146.00 902.00 9.76
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,557.33 5,700.00 142.67 2.57
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,922.33 6,370.00 1,552.33 19.59
Quarter Ending Mar-16 10,040.00 10,980.00 940.00 9.36
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.28 0.28 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.12 0.05 0.07 58.33
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.11 0.11 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.17 0.21 0.04 23.53
Quarter Ending Mar-14 0.20 0.20 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 33,679.10 33,416.30 33,556.30 34,523.00 29,395.50
Year Ending Dec-18 34,728.70 34,519.20 35,515.40 37,905.20 30,909.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.58 0.58 0.57 0.58 0.40
Year Ending Dec-18 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.58 0.44

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA News

» More PGN.WA News