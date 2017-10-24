Edition:
United Kingdom

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.BO)

PGRD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

214.75INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.05 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs212.70
Open
Rs213.85
Day's High
Rs215.90
Day's Low
Rs211.40
Volume
129,709
Avg. Vol
327,725
52-wk High
Rs226.40
52-wk Low
Rs167.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.88 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 11 13 15 16
(2) OUTPERFORM 15 16 17 16
(3) HOLD 6 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.91 1.83 1.79 1.76

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 16 69,125.40 72,165.00 65,243.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 85,402.00 85,402.00 85,402.00 57,601.00
Year Ending Mar-17 27 257,716.00 274,000.00 246,615.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 26 301,371.00 325,000.00 283,635.00 295,442.00
Year Ending Mar-19 25 342,414.00 379,000.00 316,593.00 335,114.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 3.88 4.08 3.70 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 4.33 4.33 4.33 --
Year Ending Mar-17 27 14.66 15.30 14.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 26 17.18 18.30 14.20 16.76
Year Ending Mar-19 26 19.90 21.20 18.46 19.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 17.13 20.58 15.10 19.37

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 70,621.80 71,813.50 1,191.66 1.69
Quarter Ending Mar-17 69,125.40 67,120.40 2,005.02 2.90
Quarter Ending Dec-16 65,500.80 66,297.60 796.76 1.22
Quarter Ending Sep-16 62,317.80 62,548.80 230.97 0.37
Quarter Ending Jun-16 58,658.50 61,198.60 2,540.06 4.33
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.90 3.92 0.02 0.51
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.88 3.66 0.22 5.57
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3.79 3.69 0.10 2.54
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.33 3.58 0.25 7.54
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3.07 3.44 0.37 11.98

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 69,125.40 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 85,402.00 85,402.00 85,402.00 85,402.00 57,601.00
Year Ending Mar-17 257,716.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 301,371.00 301,264.00 301,382.00 299,189.00 295,442.00
Year Ending Mar-19 342,414.00 342,341.00 342,428.00 340,420.00 335,114.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.88 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4.33 4.33 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 14.66 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17.18 17.18 17.22 17.09 16.76
Year Ending Mar-19 19.90 19.91 19.96 19.84 19.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

