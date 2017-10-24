Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.BO)
PGRD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
214.75INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.05 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs212.70
Open
Rs213.85
Day's High
Rs215.90
Day's Low
Rs211.40
Volume
129,709
Avg. Vol
327,725
52-wk High
Rs226.40
52-wk Low
Rs167.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.88
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|11
|13
|15
|16
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|15
|16
|17
|16
|(3) HOLD
|6
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.91
|1.83
|1.79
|1.76
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|16
|69,125.40
|72,165.00
|65,243.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|85,402.00
|85,402.00
|85,402.00
|57,601.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27
|257,716.00
|274,000.00
|246,615.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26
|301,371.00
|325,000.00
|283,635.00
|295,442.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|25
|342,414.00
|379,000.00
|316,593.00
|335,114.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|3.88
|4.08
|3.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|4.33
|4.33
|4.33
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27
|14.66
|15.30
|14.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26
|17.18
|18.30
|14.20
|16.76
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26
|19.90
|21.20
|18.46
|19.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|17.13
|20.58
|15.10
|19.37
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|70,621.80
|71,813.50
|1,191.66
|1.69
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|69,125.40
|67,120.40
|2,005.02
|2.90
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|65,500.80
|66,297.60
|796.76
|1.22
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|62,317.80
|62,548.80
|230.97
|0.37
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|58,658.50
|61,198.60
|2,540.06
|4.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.90
|3.92
|0.02
|0.51
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.88
|3.66
|0.22
|5.57
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3.79
|3.69
|0.10
|2.54
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.33
|3.58
|0.25
|7.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3.07
|3.44
|0.37
|11.98
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|69,125.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|85,402.00
|85,402.00
|85,402.00
|85,402.00
|57,601.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|257,716.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|301,371.00
|301,264.00
|301,382.00
|299,189.00
|295,442.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|342,414.00
|342,341.00
|342,428.00
|340,420.00
|335,114.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.88
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4.33
|4.33
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14.66
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17.18
|17.18
|17.22
|17.09
|16.76
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19.90
|19.91
|19.96
|19.84
|19.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|1
|2
- BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
- BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln
- UPDATE 1-India launches exchange-traded fund for asset sales
- BRIEF-Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts