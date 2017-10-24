Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 16 69,125.40 72,165.00 65,243.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 85,402.00 85,402.00 85,402.00 57,601.00 Year Ending Mar-17 27 257,716.00 274,000.00 246,615.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 26 301,371.00 325,000.00 283,635.00 295,442.00 Year Ending Mar-19 25 342,414.00 379,000.00 316,593.00 335,114.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 3.88 4.08 3.70 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 4.33 4.33 4.33 -- Year Ending Mar-17 27 14.66 15.30 14.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 26 17.18 18.30 14.20 16.76 Year Ending Mar-19 26 19.90 21.20 18.46 19.00 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 17.13 20.58 15.10 19.37