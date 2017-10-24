Edition:
Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)

PGSN.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

860.80CZK
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

-9.20Kč (-1.06%)
Prev Close
870.00Kč
Open
880.60Kč
Day's High
880.60Kč
Day's Low
860.70Kč
Volume
2,590
Avg. Vol
16,829
52-wk High
1,027.00Kč
52-wk Low
753.10Kč

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 4.25 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 224.90 230.20 216.70 228.50
Year Ending Dec-18 3 243.23 246.00 238.10 241.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2.47 2.84 2.10 2.52
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2.74 3.09 2.40 2.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 51,480.00 55,756.00 4,276.00 8.31
Quarter Ending Jun-16 51.39 51.10 0.29 0.57
Quarter Ending Mar-16 54.87 55.10 0.23 0.42
Quarter Ending Sep-15 55.32 58.00 2.68 4.85
Quarter Ending Dec-14 53.80 58.76 4.96 9.22

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 224.90 223.45 224.90 224.90 228.50
Year Ending Dec-18 243.23 241.85 241.85 241.85 241.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.47 2.10 2.47 2.47 2.52
Year Ending Dec-18 2.74 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

