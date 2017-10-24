Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 224.90 230.20 216.70 228.50 Year Ending Dec-18 3 243.23 246.00 238.10 241.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 2.47 2.84 2.10 2.52 Year Ending Dec-18 2 2.74 3.09 2.40 2.30