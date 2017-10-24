Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)
PGSN.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
860.80CZK
11:21am BST
860.80CZK
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
-9.20Kč (-1.06%)
-9.20Kč (-1.06%)
Prev Close
870.00Kč
870.00Kč
Open
880.60Kč
880.60Kč
Day's High
880.60Kč
880.60Kč
Day's Low
860.70Kč
860.70Kč
Volume
2,590
2,590
Avg. Vol
16,829
16,829
52-wk High
1,027.00Kč
1,027.00Kč
52-wk Low
753.10Kč
753.10Kč
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|4.25
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|224.90
|230.20
|216.70
|228.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|243.23
|246.00
|238.10
|241.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|2.47
|2.84
|2.10
|2.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|2.74
|3.09
|2.40
|2.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|51,480.00
|55,756.00
|4,276.00
|8.31
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|51.39
|51.10
|0.29
|0.57
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|54.87
|55.10
|0.23
|0.42
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|55.32
|58.00
|2.68
|4.85
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|53.80
|58.76
|4.96
|9.22
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|224.90
|223.45
|224.90
|224.90
|228.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|243.23
|241.85
|241.85
|241.85
|241.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.47
|2.10
|2.47
|2.47
|2.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.74
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
|2.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0