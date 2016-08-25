Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L)
PHNX.L on London Stock Exchange
758.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
758.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
876,089
52-wk High
817.48
52-wk Low
691.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.40
|2.40
|2.27
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|6,554.00
|6,554.00
|6,554.00
|6,554.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|6,763.00
|6,763.00
|6,763.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|45.88
|94.65
|22.93
|60.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|45.21
|96.23
|17.94
|51.96
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-11.80
|-11.80
|-11.80
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6,554.00
|6,554.00
|6,554.00
|6,554.00
|6,554.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6,763.00
|6,763.00
|6,763.00
|6,763.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|45.88
|45.88
|46.20
|38.25
|60.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|45.21
|45.21
|45.81
|34.56
|51.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
