Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)
PHP.L on London Stock Exchange
118.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|71.92
|72.00
|71.85
|75.94
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|78.11
|78.42
|77.90
|83.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|5.26
|5.30
|5.12
|5.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|5.63
|5.70
|5.52
|6.11
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|71.92
|71.92
|71.92
|71.92
|75.94
|Year Ending Dec-18
|78.11
|78.11
|78.11
|78.11
|83.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.26
|5.26
|5.26
|5.26
|5.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|5.60
|6.11
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
