Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM.L)
PHTM.L on London Stock Exchange
169.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
169.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
169.00
169.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
375,680
375,680
52-wk High
177.75
177.75
52-wk Low
137.00
137.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|April
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|2
|222.40
|222.50
|222.30
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|3
|227.40
|229.90
|225.30
|218.74
|Year Ending Apr-19
|3
|240.27
|244.20
|236.60
|243.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|2
|9.25
|9.30
|9.20
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|3
|9.97
|10.40
|9.71
|--
|Year Ending Apr-19
|3
|10.38
|10.50
|10.30
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|222.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|227.40
|227.40
|227.40
|227.60
|218.74
|Year Ending Apr-19
|240.27
|240.27
|240.27
|240.40
|243.97
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
