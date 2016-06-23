Edition:
United Kingdom

Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM.L)

PHTM.L on London Stock Exchange

169.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
169.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
375,680
52-wk High
177.75
52-wk Low
137.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- April 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 2 222.40 222.50 222.30 --
Year Ending Apr-18 3 227.40 229.90 225.30 218.74
Year Ending Apr-19 3 240.27 244.20 236.60 243.97
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 2 9.25 9.30 9.20 --
Year Ending Apr-18 3 9.97 10.40 9.71 --
Year Ending Apr-19 3 10.38 10.50 10.30 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 222.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 227.40 227.40 227.40 227.60 218.74
Year Ending Apr-19 240.27 240.27 240.27 240.40 243.97

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Photo-Me International PLC News

Market Views

