Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Apr-17 2 222.40 222.50 222.30 -- Year Ending Apr-18 3 227.40 229.90 225.30 218.74 Year Ending Apr-19 3 240.27 244.20 236.60 243.97 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Apr-17 2 9.25 9.30 9.20 -- Year Ending Apr-18 3 9.97 10.40 9.71 -- Year Ending Apr-19 3 10.38 10.50 10.30 --