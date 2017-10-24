Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE (PIOH.CA)
PIOH.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Egypt's Pioneers Holding Q2 consol profit falls
- MIDEAST STOCKS-REITs shine in Saudi, trading volume shrinks in Qatar
- BRIEF-Egypt's Pioneers Holding H1 standalone profit rises
- MIDEAST STOCKS-Region sags as Union Properties loss hits Dubai, Egypt continues slide
- MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Qatar in otherwise quiet region