Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.NS)

PLNG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

269.10INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.05 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
Rs273.15
Open
Rs275.05
Day's High
Rs275.05
Day's Low
Rs264.50
Volume
3,312,360
Avg. Vol
4,475,730
52-wk High
Rs275.05
52-wk Low
Rs163.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 11 11 12 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 15 15 15 16
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 5 5 5
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.11 2.17 2.14 2.23

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 16 274,586.00 402,779.00 193,306.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 312,537.00 569,949.00 182,888.00 329,875.00
Year Ending Mar-19 13 376,011.00 810,479.00 220,581.00 442,991.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 16 10.52 12.30 8.94 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 12.09 13.50 6.26 11.55
Year Ending Mar-19 13 14.40 17.60 8.04 13.67

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-16 60,759.10 51,089.50 9,669.58 15.91
Quarter Ending Mar-16 64,309.90 61,079.40 3,230.46 5.02
Quarter Ending Dec-15 72,416.80 48,218.50 24,198.33 33.42
Quarter Ending Sep-15 89,714.90 72,504.70 17,210.22 19.18
Quarter Ending Jun-15 92,254.40 82,251.20 10,003.18 10.84
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 1.59 1.19 0.40 25.20
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1.43 1.66 0.23 16.39
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1.05 1.65 0.60 57.07
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1.05 2.01 0.96 91.34
Quarter Ending Dec-14 1.47 1.09 0.38 26.19

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 274,586.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 312,537.00 312,537.00 316,822.00 316,299.00 329,875.00
Year Ending Mar-19 376,011.00 376,011.00 383,237.00 386,512.00 442,991.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 10.52 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.09 12.09 12.03 11.97 11.55
Year Ending Mar-19 14.40 14.40 14.35 14.30 13.67

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

