Premier Oil PLC (PMO.L)
PMO.L on London Stock Exchange
64.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
64.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
64.50
64.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
5,829,592
5,829,592
52-wk High
99.50
99.50
52-wk Low
42.75
42.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.62
|2.75
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|1,128.10
|1,228.00
|1,059.78
|1,335.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|1,420.48
|1,527.00
|1,206.95
|1,831.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|-0.04
|0.19
|-0.34
|0.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|0.15
|0.71
|-0.10
|0.45
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|-19.73
|5.00
|-44.60
|5.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,128.10
|1,132.09
|1,136.85
|1,163.06
|1,335.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,420.48
|1,426.61
|1,436.10
|1,504.84
|1,831.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.15
|0.15
|0.19
|0.28
|0.45
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|2
|4
- BRIEF-BW Offshore says first oil from UK's Catcher on schedule by year-end
- UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 26
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 26
- CML to invest $182 mln in infrastructure for Premier Oil's UK gas field
- UPDATE 1-CML to invest $182 mln in infrastructure for Premier Oil's UK gas field