Premier Oil PLC (PMO.L)

PMO.L on London Stock Exchange

64.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
64.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,829,592
52-wk High
99.50
52-wk Low
42.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 7 7 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.62 2.75 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1,128.10 1,228.00 1,059.78 1,335.76
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1,420.48 1,527.00 1,206.95 1,831.27
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 -0.04 0.19 -0.34 0.03
Year Ending Dec-18 13 0.15 0.71 -0.10 0.45
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 -19.73 5.00 -44.60 5.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,128.10 1,132.09 1,136.85 1,163.06 1,335.76
Year Ending Dec-18 1,420.48 1,426.61 1,436.10 1,504.84 1,831.27
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.04 -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 0.03
Year Ending Dec-18 0.15 0.15 0.19 0.28 0.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 2 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

Premier Oil PLC News

Market Views

