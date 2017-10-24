Edition:
United Kingdom

PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBH.NS)

PNBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,445.50INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.75 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs1,457.25
Open
Rs1,477.00
Day's High
Rs1,479.00
Day's Low
Rs1,437.00
Volume
181,363
Avg. Vol
187,764
52-wk High
Rs1,717.65
52-wk Low
Rs791.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 9.28 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 3.10 3.22 3.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 5,291.00 5,291.00 5,291.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 15,077.90 17,422.00 12,733.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 17,874.30 19,073.00 17,041.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 9 23,417.60 25,165.00 22,521.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 9.28 9.28 9.28 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 12.61 12.61 12.61 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 39.64 45.00 36.87 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 44.56 48.10 34.83 --
Year Ending Mar-19 11 57.63 65.10 38.01 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 31.00 31.00 31.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9.28 10.99 1.71 18.38
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9.28 9.08 0.20 2.16
Quarter Ending Dec-16 8.68 9.04 0.36 4.15

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5,291.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 15,077.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17,874.30 17,874.30 17,724.50 17,685.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 23,417.60 23,417.60 23,199.20 23,121.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9.28 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 12.61 12.61 12.61 12.61 --
Year Ending Mar-17 39.64 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 44.56 44.56 44.21 44.21 --
Year Ending Mar-19 57.63 57.63 56.88 56.62 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

PNB Housing Finance Ltd News