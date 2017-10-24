PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBH.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 5,291.00 5,291.00 5,291.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 15,077.90 17,422.00 12,733.80 -- Year Ending Mar-18 9 17,874.30 19,073.00 17,041.00 -- Year Ending Mar-19 9 23,417.60 25,165.00 22,521.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 9.28 9.28 9.28 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 12.61 12.61 12.61 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 39.64 45.00 36.87 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 44.56 48.10 34.83 -- Year Ending Mar-19 11 57.63 65.10 38.01 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 1 31.00 31.00 31.00 --