Pennon Group PLC (PNN.L)

PNN.L on London Stock Exchange

803.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
803.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,323,184
52-wk High
947.23
52-wk Low
761.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.62 2.62 2.62 2.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 12 1,408.39 1,523.00 1,342.35 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 1,398.17 1,480.00 1,339.06 1,435.48
Year Ending Mar-19 10 1,438.01 1,523.00 1,384.64 1,491.83
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 14 43.01 44.95 39.94 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 47.50 48.50 45.78 42.93
Year Ending Mar-19 11 53.22 59.60 50.30 49.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 6.56 7.00 6.30 6.62

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1,408.39 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,398.17 1,398.26 1,388.51 1,393.52 1,435.48
Year Ending Mar-19 1,438.01 1,438.11 1,428.71 1,430.69 1,491.83
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 43.01 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 47.50 47.50 47.68 47.51 42.93
Year Ending Mar-19 53.22 53.26 53.14 52.66 49.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

