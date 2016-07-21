Pennon Group PLC (PNN.L)
PNN.L on London Stock Exchange
803.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
803.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
803.50
803.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,323,184
1,323,184
52-wk High
947.23
947.23
52-wk Low
761.00
761.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|1,408.39
|1,523.00
|1,342.35
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|1,398.17
|1,480.00
|1,339.06
|1,435.48
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|1,438.01
|1,523.00
|1,384.64
|1,491.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|43.01
|44.95
|39.94
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|47.50
|48.50
|45.78
|42.93
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|53.22
|59.60
|50.30
|49.40
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|6.56
|7.00
|6.30
|6.62
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,408.39
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1,398.17
|1,398.26
|1,388.51
|1,393.52
|1,435.48
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1,438.01
|1,438.11
|1,428.71
|1,430.69
|1,491.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|43.01
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|47.50
|47.50
|47.68
|47.51
|42.93
|Year Ending Mar-19
|53.22
|53.26
|53.14
|52.66
|49.40
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|2
|1
- 5 dividend stocks I'd buy now
- A possible recession makes utility stocks attractive now
- Why Unilever plc, BAE Systems plc and Pennon Group plc are top income stocks!
- Can Severn Trent plc, Pennon Group plc and United Utilities Group plc provide "Brexit shelter"?
- How Pennon Group plc (3.91%) could soon yield more than GlaxoSmithKline plc (5.50%) and Rio Tinto plc (7.40%).
- Why Standard Chartered PLC, Pennon Group plc And RSA Insurance Group plc Are Set To Beat The FTSE 100