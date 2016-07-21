Pennon Group PLC (PNN.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 12 1,408.39 1,523.00 1,342.35 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 1,398.17 1,480.00 1,339.06 1,435.48 Year Ending Mar-19 10 1,438.01 1,523.00 1,384.64 1,491.83 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 14 43.01 44.95 39.94 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 47.50 48.50 45.78 42.93 Year Ending Mar-19 11 53.22 59.60 50.30 49.40 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 6.56 7.00 6.30 6.62