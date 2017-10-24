Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd (POLA.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 5,021.00 5,021.00 5,021.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4.60 4.60 4.60 --