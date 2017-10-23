Polymetal International PLC (POLYP.L)
POLYP.L on London Stock Exchange
909.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|4
|5
|(3) HOLD
|9
|10
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.76
|2.94
|2.94
|2.89
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|1,751.44
|2,025.02
|1,561.17
|1,839.45
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|1,972.77
|2,338.89
|1,573.36
|1,978.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|0.97
|1.50
|0.78
|1.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|1.11
|1.59
|0.89
|1.35
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-18.60
|-18.60
|-18.60
|22.12
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,751.44
|1,748.88
|1,740.41
|1,762.27
|1,839.45
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,972.77
|1,971.27
|1,964.86
|1,997.23
|1,978.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.97
|0.97
|0.97
|1.03
|1.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.11
|1.12
|1.12
|1.21
|1.35
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|5
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|4
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|5
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|3
|4
