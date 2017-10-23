Edition:
United Kingdom

Polymetal International PLC (POLYP.L)

POLYP.L on London Stock Exchange

909.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
909.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
976,616
52-wk High
1,367.91
52-wk Low
723.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 4 5
(3) HOLD 9 10 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.76 2.94 2.94 2.89

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 1,751.44 2,025.02 1,561.17 1,839.45
Year Ending Dec-18 16 1,972.77 2,338.89 1,573.36 1,978.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 0.97 1.50 0.78 1.30
Year Ending Dec-18 15 1.11 1.59 0.89 1.35
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -18.60 -18.60 -18.60 22.12

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,751.44 1,748.88 1,740.41 1,762.27 1,839.45
Year Ending Dec-18 1,972.77 1,971.27 1,964.86 1,997.23 1,978.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.97 0.97 0.97 1.03 1.30
Year Ending Dec-18 1.11 1.12 1.12 1.21 1.35

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 5 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 4 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 5 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 3 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

Polymetal International PLC News

