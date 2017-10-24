Prism Cement Ltd (PRIS.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 7 58,213.60 73,087.00 48,778.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 58,796.90 80,133.00 52,410.00 71,275.90 Year Ending Mar-19 6 61,525.00 70,803.00 54,953.00 75,441.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 4 0.62 3.50 -1.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 3.12 4.00 1.80 6.78 Year Ending Mar-19 6 6.43 9.10 4.20 6.95