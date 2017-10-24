Edition:
United Kingdom

Prism Cement Ltd (PRIS.NS)

PRIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

110.70INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.60 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs112.30
Open
Rs114.95
Day's High
Rs116.20
Day's Low
Rs109.65
Volume
267,198
Avg. Vol
184,199
52-wk High
Rs129.90
52-wk Low
Rs72.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.38 2.38 2.50 2.11

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 7 58,213.60 73,087.00 48,778.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 58,796.90 80,133.00 52,410.00 71,275.90
Year Ending Mar-19 6 61,525.00 70,803.00 54,953.00 75,441.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 0.62 3.50 -1.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 3.12 4.00 1.80 6.78
Year Ending Mar-19 6 6.43 9.10 4.20 6.95

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 14,308.00 13,659.40 648.60 4.53
Quarter Ending Mar-15 15,908.70 15,275.30 633.37 3.98
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 -0.20 0.00 0.20 -100.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 58,213.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 58,796.90 58,796.90 58,796.90 58,796.90 71,275.90
Year Ending Mar-19 61,525.00 61,684.80 61,815.60 61,815.60 75,441.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 0.62 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3.12 3.12 3.12 3.12 6.78
Year Ending Mar-19 6.43 6.43 5.96 5.96 6.95

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Prism Cement Ltd News

