Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PROC.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-17 2 5,783.50 5,828.00 5,739.00 -- Year Ending Jun-17 2 24,559.50 25,204.10 23,915.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 2 27,057.20 27,472.40 26,642.00 34,058.00 Year Ending Jun-19 1 31,053.00 31,053.00 31,053.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 35.70 35.70 35.70 -- Year Ending Jun-17 2 144.25 144.90 143.60 -- Year Ending Jun-18 2 154.54 157.47 151.60 172.30 Year Ending Jun-19 1 176.00 176.00 176.00 --