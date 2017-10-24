Edition:
United Kingdom

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PROC.NS)

PROC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

8,630.00INR
10:54am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs16.15 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs8,613.85
Open
Rs8,620.10
Day's High
Rs8,650.00
Day's Low
Rs8,563.00
Volume
2,304
Avg. Vol
3,207
52-wk High
Rs8,865.80
52-wk Low
Rs6,001.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 35.70 June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2 5,783.50 5,828.00 5,739.00 --
Year Ending Jun-17 2 24,559.50 25,204.10 23,915.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 2 27,057.20 27,472.40 26,642.00 34,058.00
Year Ending Jun-19 1 31,053.00 31,053.00 31,053.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 35.70 35.70 35.70 --
Year Ending Jun-17 2 144.25 144.90 143.60 --
Year Ending Jun-18 2 154.54 157.47 151.60 172.30
Year Ending Jun-19 1 176.00 176.00 176.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,783.50 5,028.70 754.80 13.05
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,927.00 6,242.80 315.80 5.33
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,868.00 6,431.90 436.10 6.35
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,897.50 6,219.80 677.70 9.83
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,077.00 5,570.90 506.10 8.33
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 35.70 24.04 11.66 32.66
Quarter Ending Dec-16 30.30 46.40 16.10 53.14
Quarter Ending Sep-16 37.70 32.17 5.53 14.67
Quarter Ending Mar-16 34.54 29.98 4.56 13.20
Quarter Ending Sep-15 32.72 21.50 11.22 34.29

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,783.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 24,559.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 27,057.20 27,057.20 27,057.20 27,458.70 34,058.00
Year Ending Jun-19 31,053.00 31,053.00 31,053.00 31,984.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 35.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 144.25 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 154.54 154.54 154.54 156.63 172.30
Year Ending Jun-19 176.00 176.00 176.00 181.60 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd News