Prudential PLC (PRU.L)
PRU.L on London Stock Exchange
1,885.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,885.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,885.00
1,885.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,757,029
4,757,029
52-wk High
1,891.00
1,891.00
52-wk Low
1,290.00
1,290.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|11
|11
|11
|11
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.05
|2.10
|2.05
|2.05
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|38,064.90
|42,342.40
|32,304.00
|37,646.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|40,110.40
|45,064.50
|32,950.00
|40,009.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|137.19
|151.32
|107.52
|130.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|151.38
|165.98
|117.12
|139.80
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|21.58
|32.30
|9.00
|12.15
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|857.00
|888.00
|31.00
|3.62
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|38,064.90
|38,064.90
|40,421.90
|39,608.10
|37,646.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|40,110.40
|40,110.40
|42,809.00
|41,847.40
|40,009.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|137.19
|138.05
|138.08
|137.75
|130.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|151.38
|151.99
|150.91
|151.00
|139.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|3
|3
- FTSE rises to record close, blue-chips shrug off Reckitt blip
- UPDATE 1-FTSE 250 rises to record close, blue-chips shrug off Reckitt blip
- FTSE 100 shrugs off Reckitt Benckiser blip
- FACTBOX-Asset managers' plans for handling investment research costs under EU's MiFID-II
- BRIEF-M&G lends $683 mln to Lodha to develop prime London property