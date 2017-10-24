PSG Group Ltd (PSGJ.J)
PSGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
25,966.00ZAc
2:41pm BST
Change (% chg)
-14.00 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
25,980.00
Open
25,900.00
Day's High
25,990.00
Day's Low
25,890.00
Volume
221,994
Avg. Vol
170,885
52-wk High
27,772.00
52-wk Low
19,274.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|February
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1
|14,228.20
|14,228.20
|14,228.20
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|1
|15,898.70
|15,898.70
|15,898.70
|15,760.70
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|17,393.60
|17,393.60
|17,393.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|2
|907.90
|955.80
|860.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|1
|1,111.10
|1,111.10
|1,111.10
|1,078.25
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|1,317.70
|1,317.70
|1,317.70
|1,173.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|19.90
|19.90
|19.90
|23.50
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|14,228.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|15,898.70
|15,898.70
|15,898.70
|15,898.70
|15,760.70
|Year Ending Feb-19
|17,393.60
|17,393.60
|17,393.60
|17,393.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|907.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|1,111.10
|1,111.10
|1,111.10
|1,111.10
|1,078.25
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1,317.70
|1,317.70
|1,317.70
|1,317.70
|1,173.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-PSG Group declares interim dividend of 138 cents per share
- BRIEF-PSG Group sees HY recurring HEPS to be between 410 cents and 414 cents
- BRIEF-PSG Group says theodore De Klerk nominated as alternate director to Markus Jooste
- UPDATE 1-South Africa's PSG Group invests in local property business Amdec
- South Africa's PSG Group invests $50 mln in local property business Amdec