Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE)
PSHG_p.DE on Xetra
58.55EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€1.20 (+2.09%)
€1.20 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.19
|2.18
|2.18
|2.22
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.33
|1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|0.50
|1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|10.77
|11.79
|9.66
|10.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|12.10
|14.24
|9.47
|11.49
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|45.30
|45.30
|45.30
|0.63
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.33
|0.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.50
|0.50
|0.29
|0.29
|0.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10.77
|10.77
|11.27
|10.90
|10.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12.10
|12.10
|12.03
|11.67
|11.49
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
