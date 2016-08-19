Pearson PLC (PSON.L)
PSON.L on London Stock Exchange
695.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
695.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
695.50
695.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,411,045
3,411,045
52-wk High
832.50
832.50
52-wk Low
552.00
552.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|7
|9
|8
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|5
|4
|4
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.30
|3.29
|3.35
|3.38
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|4,614.01
|4,790.00
|4,319.57
|4,694.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|4,488.88
|4,860.00
|4,051.11
|4,772.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|47.21
|50.90
|41.62
|64.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|49.18
|59.86
|33.38
|70.40
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|-5.11
|-1.63
|-7.10
|-0.84
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,614.01
|4,614.01
|4,584.14
|4,591.49
|4,694.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,488.88
|4,464.23
|4,484.93
|4,501.83
|4,772.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|47.21
|47.19
|47.88
|48.13
|64.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|49.18
|48.91
|48.94
|49.08
|70.40
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|3
