Pearson PLC (PSON.L)

PSON.L on London Stock Exchange

695.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
695.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,411,045
52-wk High
832.50
52-wk Low
552.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 3 2
(3) HOLD 7 9 8 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 4 4 4
(5) SELL 5 4 4 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.30 3.29 3.35 3.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 4,614.01 4,790.00 4,319.57 4,694.64
Year Ending Dec-18 19 4,488.88 4,860.00 4,051.11 4,772.35
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 47.21 50.90 41.62 64.78
Year Ending Dec-18 20 49.18 59.86 33.38 70.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 -5.11 -1.63 -7.10 -0.84

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,614.01 4,614.01 4,584.14 4,591.49 4,694.64
Year Ending Dec-18 4,488.88 4,464.23 4,484.93 4,501.83 4,772.35
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 47.21 47.19 47.88 48.13 64.78
Year Ending Dec-18 49.18 48.91 48.94 49.08 70.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 1 4
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Pearson PLC News

Market Views

