PBG SA (PTBL3.SA)
PTBL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
5.93BRL
23 Oct 2017
5.93BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.06 (+1.02%)
R$ 0.06 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
R$ 5.87
R$ 5.87
Open
R$ 5.87
R$ 5.87
Day's High
R$ 5.99
R$ 5.99
Day's Low
R$ 5.80
R$ 5.80
Volume
575,900
575,900
Avg. Vol
608,300
608,300
52-wk High
R$ 5.99
R$ 5.99
52-wk Low
R$ 1.90
R$ 1.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|241.00
|241.36
|0.36
|0.15
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings