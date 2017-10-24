PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)
PTCN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
40.50INR
11:18am BST
40.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.12%)
Rs0.05 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs40.45
Rs40.45
Open
Rs40.90
Rs40.90
Day's High
Rs41.15
Rs41.15
Day's Low
Rs40.25
Rs40.25
Volume
2,670,366
2,670,366
Avg. Vol
2,314,652
2,314,652
52-wk High
Rs50.75
Rs50.75
52-wk Low
Rs33.00
Rs33.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|5,102.33
|5,300.00
|4,960.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|5.50
|6.10
|4.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,082.00
|1,440.49
|3,641.50
|71.65
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|985.70
|927.79
|57.91
|5.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1,106.60
|1,027.01
|79.59
|7.19
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|1,863.83
|1,953.76
|89.92
|4.82
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|1,957.53
|1,777.91
|179.62
|9.18
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|1.32
|0.97
|0.35
|26.52
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|1.08
|0.67
|0.41
|37.96
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5,102.33
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--