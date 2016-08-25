Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)
PTEC.L on London Stock Exchange
932.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
932.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
932.00
932.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,391,034
1,391,034
52-wk High
1,020.00
1,020.00
52-wk Low
757.50
757.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.46
|1.46
|1.27
|1.27
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|860.81
|885.00
|850.03
|850.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|954.32
|991.00
|904.25
|945.37
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|0.81
|0.84
|0.74
|0.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|0.91
|0.97
|0.87
|0.92
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|18.78
|18.78
|18.78
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|115.60
|69.61
|45.99
|39.78
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|860.81
|860.81
|860.56
|873.79
|850.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|954.32
|954.32
|953.27
|964.81
|945.37
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.81
|0.81
|0.81
|0.83
|0.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.91
|0.91
|0.91
|0.92
|0.92
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
