Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)

PTEC.L on London Stock Exchange

932.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
932.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,391,034
52-wk High
1,020.00
52-wk Low
757.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.46 1.46 1.27 1.27

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 860.81 885.00 850.03 850.26
Year Ending Dec-18 12 954.32 991.00 904.25 945.37
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.81 0.84 0.74 0.81
Year Ending Dec-18 13 0.91 0.97 0.87 0.92
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 18.78 18.78 18.78 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 115.60 69.61 45.99 39.78

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 860.81 860.81 860.56 873.79 850.26
Year Ending Dec-18 954.32 954.32 953.27 964.81 945.37
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.81 0.81 0.81 0.83 0.81
Year Ending Dec-18 0.91 0.91 0.91 0.92 0.92

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Playtech PLC News

Market Views

