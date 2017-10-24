Edition:
Pierre et Vacances SA (PVAC.PA)

PVAC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

47.00EUR
2:15pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.43 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
€46.57
Open
€46.55
Day's High
€47.00
Day's Low
€46.50
Volume
1,123
Avg. Vol
6,474
52-wk High
€51.76
52-wk Low
€33.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 6 1,503.77 1,506.30 1,498.90 1,529.95
Year Ending Sep-18 6 1,588.81 1,637.00 1,561.00 1,595.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 5 0.38 1.74 -0.79 2.60
Year Ending Sep-18 5 2.56 2.96 1.96 3.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 283.00 290.90 7.90 2.79
Quarter Ending Sep-15 481.70 416.96 64.74 13.44
Quarter Ending Sep-14 496.00 521.50 25.50 5.14
Quarter Ending Dec-12 303.00 240.40 62.60 20.66
Quarter Ending Jun-12 322.30 364.80 42.50 13.19

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 1,503.77 1,506.75 1,506.75 1,506.75 1,529.95
Year Ending Sep-18 1,588.81 1,612.49 1,612.49 1,612.49 1,595.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 2.60
Year Ending Sep-18 2.56 2.59 2.59 2.59 3.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 1 2 1 2
Year Ending Sep-18 0 3 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 1 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

