Pierre et Vacances SA (PVAC.PA)
PVAC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
47.00EUR
2:15pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|6
|1,503.77
|1,506.30
|1,498.90
|1,529.95
|Year Ending Sep-18
|6
|1,588.81
|1,637.00
|1,561.00
|1,595.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|0.38
|1.74
|-0.79
|2.60
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|2.56
|2.96
|1.96
|3.45
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|283.00
|290.90
|7.90
|2.79
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|481.70
|416.96
|64.74
|13.44
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|496.00
|521.50
|25.50
|5.14
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|303.00
|240.40
|62.60
|20.66
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|322.30
|364.80
|42.50
|13.19
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1,503.77
|1,506.75
|1,506.75
|1,506.75
|1,529.95
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,588.81
|1,612.49
|1,612.49
|1,612.49
|1,595.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0.38
|0.38
|0.38
|0.38
|2.60
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2.56
|2.59
|2.59
|2.59
|3.45
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|1
|1
|1