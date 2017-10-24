Pierre et Vacances SA (PVAC.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 6 1,503.77 1,506.30 1,498.90 1,529.95 Year Ending Sep-18 6 1,588.81 1,637.00 1,561.00 1,595.30 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 5 0.38 1.74 -0.79 2.60 Year Ending Sep-18 5 2.56 2.96 1.96 3.45