PZ Cussons PLC (PZC.L)

PZC.L on London Stock Exchange

322.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
322.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
408,510
52-wk High
367.80
52-wk Low
291.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- May 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending May-17 4 809.42 815.60 797.90 --
Year Ending May-18 4 807.47 820.30 796.00 811.86
Year Ending May-19 4 837.88 855.60 828.00 853.07
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending May-17 4 16.88 17.40 16.40 --
Year Ending May-18 4 17.46 17.90 17.10 18.25
Year Ending May-19 4 18.45 18.70 18.30 19.68

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending May-17 809.42 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 807.47 807.47 835.00 835.00 811.86
Year Ending May-19 837.88 837.88 866.45 866.45 853.07
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending May-17 16.88 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 17.46 17.46 17.89 17.89 18.25
Year Ending May-19 18.45 18.45 18.92 18.91 19.68

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending May-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 0 0 0 4
Year Ending May-19 0 0 0 4
Earnings
Year Ending May-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 0 0 0 4
Year Ending May-19 0 0 0 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

PZ Cussons PLC News

Market Views

