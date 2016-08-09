PZ Cussons PLC (PZC.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending May-17 4 809.42 815.60 797.90 -- Year Ending May-18 4 807.47 820.30 796.00 811.86 Year Ending May-19 4 837.88 855.60 828.00 853.07 Earnings (per share) Year Ending May-17 4 16.88 17.40 16.40 -- Year Ending May-18 4 17.46 17.90 17.10 18.25 Year Ending May-19 4 18.45 18.70 18.30 19.68