PZ Cussons PLC (PZC.L)
PZC.L on London Stock Exchange
322.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
322.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
322.30
322.30
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
408,510
408,510
52-wk High
367.80
367.80
52-wk Low
291.70
291.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|May
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending May-17
|4
|809.42
|815.60
|797.90
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|4
|807.47
|820.30
|796.00
|811.86
|Year Ending May-19
|4
|837.88
|855.60
|828.00
|853.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending May-17
|4
|16.88
|17.40
|16.40
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|4
|17.46
|17.90
|17.10
|18.25
|Year Ending May-19
|4
|18.45
|18.70
|18.30
|19.68
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending May-17
|809.42
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|807.47
|807.47
|835.00
|835.00
|811.86
|Year Ending May-19
|837.88
|837.88
|866.45
|866.45
|853.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending May-17
|16.88
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|17.46
|17.46
|17.89
|17.89
|18.25
|Year Ending May-19
|18.45
|18.45
|18.92
|18.91
|19.68
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending May-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Year Ending May-19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending May-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Year Ending May-19
|0
|0
|0
|4
