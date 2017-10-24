QSC AG (QSCG.DE)
QSCG.DE on Xetra
1.74EUR
Change (% chg)
€-0.01 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
€1.75
Open
€1.75
Day's High
€1.77
Day's Low
€1.73
Volume
171,969
Avg. Vol
405,142
52-wk High
€2.15
52-wk Low
€1.45
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|356.75
|361.00
|354.00
|387.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|353.50
|356.00
|348.00
|391.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|89.00
|87.16
|1.84
|2.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|92.65
|92.08
|0.57
|0.62
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|96.00
|95.88
|0.12
|0.13
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|97.00
|99.16
|2.16
|2.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|97.88
|98.86
|0.99
|1.01
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|356.75
|356.75
|356.75
|361.80
|387.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|353.50
|353.50
|353.50
|362.40
|391.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings