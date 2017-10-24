Edition:
United Kingdom

Rain Industries Ltd (RAID.NS)

RAID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

245.00INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs22.70 (+10.21%)
Prev Close
Rs222.30
Open
Rs223.35
Day's High
Rs251.80
Day's Low
Rs218.00
Volume
10,071,870
Avg. Vol
2,677,322
52-wk High
Rs251.80
52-wk Low
Rs42.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 102,125.00 102,480.00 101,769.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 2 111,948.00 112,728.00 111,167.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 14.07 15.70 12.45 --
Year Ending Dec-18 2 15.26 15.50 15.02 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 27,872.00 26,371.20 1,500.76 5.38
Quarter Ending Mar-17 27,098.00 24,680.00 2,417.96 8.92
Quarter Ending Sep-13 26,832.00 29,760.20 2,928.20 10.91
Quarter Ending Jun-13 27,579.00 29,065.60 1,486.60 5.39
Quarter Ending Sep-12 12,277.00 12,352.30 75.30 0.61
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4.19 4.51 0.32 7.64
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.85 3.75 0.10 2.60
Quarter Ending Mar-11 2.83 5.70 2.87 101.63

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 102,125.00 102,125.00 102,125.00 102,591.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 111,948.00 111,948.00 111,948.00 113,494.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14.07 14.07 14.07 13.81 --
Year Ending Dec-18 15.26 15.26 15.26 14.88 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Rain Industries Ltd News

» More RAID.NS News