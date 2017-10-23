Edition:
United Kingdom

Rumo SA (RAIL3.SA)

RAIL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.30BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.22 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.52
Open
R$ 13.55
Day's High
R$ 13.57
Day's Low
R$ 13.23
Volume
6,943,700
Avg. Vol
9,335,402
52-wk High
R$ 13.57
52-wk Low
R$ 5.08

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.18 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 8
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.83 1.83 1.83 1.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1,388.38 1,398.34 1,378.42 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1,350.23 1,350.23 1,350.23 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 5,976.87 6,306.43 5,659.00 6,119.09
Year Ending Dec-18 10 6,874.59 7,451.00 6,437.12 7,034.45
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 -0.18 -0.12 -0.24 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 -0.04 0.28 -0.15 0.13
Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.26 0.41 0.13 0.46

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,187.12 1,014.60 172.52 14.53
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,389.63 1,437.78 48.15 3.47
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,398.29 1,376.25 22.04 1.58
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,178.87 1,185.89 7.02 0.60
Quarter Ending Dec-15 1,265.49 1,254.30 11.19 0.88
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.12 -0.24 0.12 -105.66
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.00 -0.05 0.05 1,250.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.01 -0.03 0.02 -124.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 -0.22 -0.62 0.40 -186.57
Quarter Ending Dec-15 -0.36 -0.34 0.02 -4.79

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,388.38 1,388.38 1,388.38 1,388.38 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1,350.23 1,350.23 1,350.23 1,350.23 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5,976.87 5,976.87 5,976.87 5,976.87 6,119.09
Year Ending Dec-18 6,874.59 6,874.59 6,874.59 6,874.59 7,034.45
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.18 -0.18 -0.18 -0.18 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 --
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 0.13
Year Ending Dec-18 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.46

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Rumo SA News

» More RAIL3.SA News