Rumo SA (RAIL3.SA)
RAIL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.30BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|-0.18
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.83
|1.83
|1.83
|1.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|1,388.38
|1,398.34
|1,378.42
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1,350.23
|1,350.23
|1,350.23
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|5,976.87
|6,306.43
|5,659.00
|6,119.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|6,874.59
|7,451.00
|6,437.12
|7,034.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|-0.18
|-0.12
|-0.24
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.07
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|-0.04
|0.28
|-0.15
|0.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|0.26
|0.41
|0.13
|0.46
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,187.12
|1,014.60
|172.52
|14.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,389.63
|1,437.78
|48.15
|3.47
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,398.29
|1,376.25
|22.04
|1.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,178.87
|1,185.89
|7.02
|0.60
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1,265.49
|1,254.30
|11.19
|0.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.12
|-0.24
|0.12
|-105.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.05
|1,250.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.02
|-124.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|-0.22
|-0.62
|0.40
|-186.57
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|-0.36
|-0.34
|0.02
|-4.79
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,388.38
|1,388.38
|1,388.38
|1,388.38
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1,350.23
|1,350.23
|1,350.23
|1,350.23
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5,976.87
|5,976.87
|5,976.87
|5,976.87
|6,119.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6,874.59
|6,874.59
|6,874.59
|6,874.59
|7,034.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|-0.18
|-0.18
|-0.18
|-0.18
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.07
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.04
|0.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.46
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-GE Transportation announces agreement with Rumo
- Brazil's Rumo eyeing $1 bln loan from BNDES, says CEO
- Brazil's Rumo hires banks to help underwrite share offering
- EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies rise amid global dollar weakness
- Brazil's Rumo plans $829 million share offer to cut debt