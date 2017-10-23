Rumo SA (RAIL3.SA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1,388.38 1,398.34 1,378.42 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1,350.23 1,350.23 1,350.23 -- Year Ending Dec-17 11 5,976.87 6,306.43 5,659.00 6,119.09 Year Ending Dec-18 10 6,874.59 7,451.00 6,437.12 7,034.45 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 -0.18 -0.12 -0.24 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 -- Year Ending Dec-17 7 -0.04 0.28 -0.15 0.13 Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.26 0.41 0.13 0.46