Rallis India Ltd (RALL.NS)
RALL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
252.65INR
11:27am BST
252.65INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs13.20 (+5.51%)
Rs13.20 (+5.51%)
Prev Close
Rs239.45
Rs239.45
Open
Rs240.45
Rs240.45
Day's High
Rs254.00
Rs254.00
Day's Low
Rs240.45
Rs240.45
Volume
1,188,375
1,188,375
Avg. Vol
233,470
233,470
52-wk High
Rs265.25
Rs265.25
52-wk Low
Rs180.40
Rs180.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.58
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|9
|9
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.44
|2.41
|2.30
|2.30
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|3,731.78
|3,919.00
|3,564.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|18,020.10
|19,482.00
|16,651.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|19,472.10
|20,780.00
|18,145.00
|21,134.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|22,370.10
|24,866.00
|19,864.00
|25,290.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|1.58
|1.95
|1.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|11.10
|15.63
|8.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|10.38
|11.30
|9.20
|10.99
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|12.50
|14.60
|10.50
|14.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,860.75
|4,455.00
|405.75
|8.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,731.78
|3,481.20
|250.58
|6.71
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,302.78
|3,467.00
|164.22
|4.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,882.73
|6,003.80
|121.07
|2.06
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,375.38
|4,625.60
|749.77
|13.95
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,731.78
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18,020.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19,472.10
|19,472.10
|19,588.30
|19,694.70
|21,134.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22,370.10
|22,370.10
|22,370.10
|22,435.50
|25,290.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings