Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 5,883.61 5,929.84 5,814.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 16 23,343.90 24,262.00 23,107.00 21,078.50 Year Ending Dec-18 17 24,134.70 25,260.00 23,129.00 21,497.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1.18 1.22 1.14 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 4.06 4.26 3.65 3.53 Year Ending Dec-18 18 4.39 4.85 3.83 3.60 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 1.15 6.00 -7.33 2.44