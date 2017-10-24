Edition:
United Kingdom

Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)

RAND.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

53.92EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.78 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
€54.70
Open
€53.90
Day's High
€53.92
Day's Low
€53.50
Volume
42,970
Avg. Vol
584,405
52-wk High
€58.41
52-wk Low
€44.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.18 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 9 7 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.63 2.44 2.50 2.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 5,883.61 5,929.84 5,814.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 23,343.90 24,262.00 23,107.00 21,078.50
Year Ending Dec-18 17 24,134.70 25,260.00 23,129.00 21,497.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1.18 1.22 1.14 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 4.06 4.26 3.65 3.53
Year Ending Dec-18 18 4.39 4.85 3.83 3.60
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 1.15 6.00 -7.33 2.44

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,759.17 5,866.20 107.03 1.86
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,489.36 5,556.80 67.44 1.23
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,421.09 5,525.20 104.11 1.92
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,300.62 5,349.30 48.68 0.92
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,177.12 5,108.10 69.02 1.33
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.08 0.98 0.10 8.84
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.78 0.81 0.03 3.85
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.01 1.10 0.09 9.09
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.00 1.05 0.05 5.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.93 0.93 0.00 0.43

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,883.61 5,883.61 5,890.89 5,942.17 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23,343.90 23,343.90 23,329.70 23,282.10 21,078.50
Year Ending Dec-18 24,134.70 24,134.70 24,098.30 24,107.00 21,497.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.18 1.18 1.19 1.19 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4.06 4.06 4.07 4.11 3.53
Year Ending Dec-18 4.39 4.39 4.43 4.46 3.60

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Randstad Holding NV News

» More RAND.AS News