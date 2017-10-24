Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)
RAND.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
53.92EUR
24 Oct 2017
53.92EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.78 (-1.43%)
€-0.78 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
€54.70
€54.70
Open
€53.90
€53.90
Day's High
€53.92
€53.92
Day's Low
€53.50
€53.50
Volume
42,970
42,970
Avg. Vol
584,405
584,405
52-wk High
€58.41
€58.41
52-wk Low
€44.60
€44.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.18
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|9
|7
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.63
|2.44
|2.50
|2.58
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|5,883.61
|5,929.84
|5,814.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|23,343.90
|24,262.00
|23,107.00
|21,078.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|24,134.70
|25,260.00
|23,129.00
|21,497.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|1.18
|1.22
|1.14
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|4.06
|4.26
|3.65
|3.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|4.39
|4.85
|3.83
|3.60
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|1.15
|6.00
|-7.33
|2.44
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,759.17
|5,866.20
|107.03
|1.86
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,489.36
|5,556.80
|67.44
|1.23
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,421.09
|5,525.20
|104.11
|1.92
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,300.62
|5,349.30
|48.68
|0.92
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,177.12
|5,108.10
|69.02
|1.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.08
|0.98
|0.10
|8.84
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.78
|0.81
|0.03
|3.85
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.01
|1.10
|0.09
|9.09
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.00
|1.05
|0.05
|5.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.93
|0.93
|0.00
|0.43
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5,883.61
|5,883.61
|5,890.89
|5,942.17
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23,343.90
|23,343.90
|23,329.70
|23,282.10
|21,078.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24,134.70
|24,134.70
|24,098.30
|24,107.00
|21,497.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.18
|1.18
|1.19
|1.19
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.06
|4.06
|4.07
|4.11
|3.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.39
|4.39
|4.43
|4.46
|3.60
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|5
- BRIEF-Gooroo Ventures enters into a paid three month pilot contract with Randstad
- UPDATE 1-Adecco targets faster growth as global economy recovers
- Adecco targets faster growth as global economy recovers
- Brexit hiring hold hits Adecco revenue, shares drop
- UPDATE 2-Brexit hiring hold hits Adecco revenue, shares drop