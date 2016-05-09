Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT.L)
RAT.L on London Stock Exchange
2,588.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,588.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,588.00
2,588.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
47,285
47,285
52-wk High
2,842.00
2,842.00
52-wk Low
1,745.00
1,745.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|123.80
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(3) HOLD
|9
|8
|9
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.10
|3.11
|3.10
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|280.62
|286.70
|266.50
|262.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|305.98
|315.25
|286.10
|289.87
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|123.80
|123.80
|123.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|128.21
|133.02
|120.80
|123.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|140.94
|148.40
|129.00
|140.81
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|280.62
|280.62
|280.76
|281.29
|262.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|305.98
|305.98
|306.20
|306.71
|289.87
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|123.80
|123.80
|123.80
|123.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|128.21
|128.21
|128.35
|128.41
|123.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|140.94
|140.94
|141.17
|141.38
|140.81
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Rathbone brothers funds under management up 2.5 pct in Q3
- UK wealth manager Rathbone says online allegations are baseless
- UK wealth manager Rathbone says online allegations are baseless
- BRIEF-Rathbone Brothers says unaware of reason for share price movement
- Ex-divs to take 6.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sept.7
- Are Lloyds Banking Group plc, Rathbone Brothers plc and 3i Group plc the best value stocks of all time?
- Do Today's Results Make McBride plc, Rathbone Brothers plc & International Personal Finance Plc Screaming Buys?
- 5 Under The Radar Growth Shares: Carnival plc, Wolseley plc, Interserve plc, Senior plc and Rathbone Brothers plc
- 3 Finance Stocks Worth Snapping Up Right Now! HSBC Holdings plc, Tullett Prebon Plc And Rathbone Brothers plc
- The Week Ahead: Sainsbury & Trinity Mirror
- The Week Ahead: Next & Domino's Pizza