RBL Bank Ltd (RATB.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 5,283.00 5,283.00 5,283.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 7,953.00 7,953.00 7,953.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 5 19,085.60 19,603.10 18,209.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 27,085.80 28,594.00 26,009.00 24,881.40 Year Ending Mar-19 7 35,169.20 38,171.10 33,308.00 32,242.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 6 12.35 13.83 11.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 15.74 18.22 14.59 16.72 Year Ending Mar-19 7 21.56 24.70 18.70 23.02