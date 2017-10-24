Rico Auto Industries Ltd (RAUT.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 2 10,883.50 11,117.00 10,650.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 12,070.20 12,325.00 11,921.00 12,855.30 Year Ending Mar-19 4 13,724.80 14,669.00 13,057.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 4.05 4.40 3.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 4.64 5.10 4.15 4.89 Year Ending Mar-19 4 6.32 8.20 4.78 --