Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.L)
RB.L on London Stock Exchange
6,600.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
6,600.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
6,600.00
6,600.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,427,331
1,427,331
52-wk High
8,110.43
8,110.43
52-wk Low
6,496.00
6,496.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|7
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|11
|11
|10
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.42
|2.42
|2.32
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3,431.00
|3,431.00
|3,431.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|11,739.50
|12,216.00
|11,500.00
|10,689.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|13,428.80
|13,964.00
|12,900.00
|11,221.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|331.25
|345.50
|315.58
|328.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|372.12
|399.10
|350.00
|355.37
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|9.46
|11.10
|7.30
|10.33
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,552.00
|2,374.00
|178.00
|6.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,507.67
|2,562.00
|54.33
|2.17
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,295.33
|2,266.00
|29.33
|1.28
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|2,485.58
|2,323.00
|162.58
|6.54
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2,444.28
|2,195.00
|249.28
|10.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|83.41
|179.40
|95.99
|115.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|71.78
|74.20
|2.42
|3.37
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|63.01
|63.90
|0.89
|1.42
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|56.00
|56.80
|0.80
|1.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|51.50
|52.20
|0.70
|1.36
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3,431.00
|3,431.00
|3,431.00
|3,431.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11,739.50
|11,756.00
|11,841.60
|11,842.60
|10,689.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13,428.80
|13,467.70
|13,633.70
|13,615.80
|11,221.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|331.25
|331.87
|335.13
|334.84
|328.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|372.12
|373.52
|379.36
|378.66
|355.37
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|6
|0
|15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|6
|0
|15
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|5
|1
|15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|6
|0
|16
