Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,431.00 3,431.00 3,431.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 22 11,739.50 12,216.00 11,500.00 10,689.30 Year Ending Dec-18 22 13,428.80 13,964.00 12,900.00 11,221.30 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 23 331.25 345.50 315.58 328.26 Year Ending Dec-18 23 372.12 399.10 350.00 355.37 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 9.46 11.10 7.30 10.33