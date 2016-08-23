Edition:
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.L)

RB.L on London Stock Exchange

6,600.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
6,600.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,427,331
52-wk High
8,110.43
52-wk Low
6,496.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 7 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 6 6
(3) HOLD 11 11 10 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.42 2.42 2.32 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,431.00 3,431.00 3,431.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 11,739.50 12,216.00 11,500.00 10,689.30
Year Ending Dec-18 22 13,428.80 13,964.00 12,900.00 11,221.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 23 331.25 345.50 315.58 328.26
Year Ending Dec-18 23 372.12 399.10 350.00 355.37
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 9.46 11.10 7.30 10.33

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,552.00 2,374.00 178.00 6.97
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,507.67 2,562.00 54.33 2.17
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,295.33 2,266.00 29.33 1.28
Quarter Ending Dec-15 2,485.58 2,323.00 162.58 6.54
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2,444.28 2,195.00 249.28 10.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-13 83.41 179.40 95.99 115.09
Quarter Ending Dec-11 71.78 74.20 2.42 3.37
Quarter Ending Sep-11 63.01 63.90 0.89 1.42
Quarter Ending Jun-11 56.00 56.80 0.80 1.43
Quarter Ending Mar-11 51.50 52.20 0.70 1.36

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3,431.00 3,431.00 3,431.00 3,431.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11,739.50 11,756.00 11,841.60 11,842.60 10,689.30
Year Ending Dec-18 13,428.80 13,467.70 13,633.70 13,615.80 11,221.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 331.25 331.87 335.13 334.84 328.26
Year Ending Dec-18 372.12 373.52 379.36 378.66 355.37

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 6 0 15
Year Ending Dec-18 1 6 0 15
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 5 1 15
Year Ending Dec-18 1 6 0 16

Earnings vs. Estimates

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC News

Market Views

