Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd (RBPJ.J)

RBPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,100.00ZAc
2:05pm BST
Change (% chg)

-48.00 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
3,148.00
Open
3,100.00
Day's High
3,124.00
Day's Low
3,100.00
Volume
46,649
Avg. Vol
57,305
52-wk High
4,600.00
52-wk Low
2,650.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 1 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.62 3.25 3.33 3.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 3,428.63 3,828.10 3,270.00 4,288.91
Year Ending Dec-18 7 4,385.34 5,665.61 3,300.00 5,182.63
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1.43 9.00 -8.00 147.69
Year Ending Dec-18 5 32.60 117.00 -44.00 233.81

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,428.63 3,406.82 3,385.36 3,412.42 4,288.91
Year Ending Dec-18 4,385.34 4,382.28 4,256.28 4,175.87 5,182.63
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.43 -5.86 -10.73 -14.21 147.69
Year Ending Dec-18 32.60 14.48 2.84 -4.20 233.81

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 4 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

