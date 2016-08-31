Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)
RBS.L on London Stock Exchange
279.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
279.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
279.50
279.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
11,806,894
11,806,894
52-wk High
286.20
286.20
52-wk Low
180.00
180.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|3.70
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|2
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|12
|13
|12
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|3
|4
|5
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.77
|3.05
|3.04
|3.08
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|2,884.05
|3,024.15
|2,789.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|2,957.08
|2,957.08
|2,957.08
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|12,792.10
|13,384.60
|12,425.00
|11,928.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|12,870.90
|13,495.00
|11,995.30
|11,535.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|3.70
|3.71
|3.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|6.16
|6.16
|6.16
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|24.53
|31.06
|18.80
|16.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|25.84
|31.60
|19.65
|17.59
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|13.11
|15.80
|9.84
|-10.85
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,080.73
|3,707.00
|626.27
|20.33
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,055.78
|3,212.00
|156.22
|5.11
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,978.64
|3,329.00
|350.36
|11.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,853.66
|3,310.00
|456.34
|15.99
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,109.03
|3,000.00
|109.03
|3.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5.18
|9.20
|4.02
|77.61
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5.38
|7.10
|1.72
|31.97
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.81
|6.85
|4.04
|143.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6.20
|3.79
|2.41
|38.87
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6.80
|2.86
|3.94
|57.94
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2,884.05
|2,877.14
|2,919.81
|2,919.81
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2,957.08
|2,953.09
|2,953.09
|2,953.09
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12,792.10
|12,766.30
|12,627.90
|12,629.60
|11,928.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12,870.90
|12,874.50
|12,838.30
|12,838.00
|11,535.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3.70
|3.70
|4.76
|4.76
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|6.16
|6.16
|6.16
|6.16
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24.53
|24.28
|23.78
|22.44
|16.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25.84
|25.85
|25.49
|24.82
|17.59
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|6
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|5
|2
