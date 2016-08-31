Edition:
United Kingdom

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)

RBS.L on London Stock Exchange

279.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
279.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
11,806,894
52-wk High
286.20
52-wk Low
180.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 3.70 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 12 13 12 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 3 4 5
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.77 3.05 3.04 3.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 2,884.05 3,024.15 2,789.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2,957.08 2,957.08 2,957.08 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 12,792.10 13,384.60 12,425.00 11,928.00
Year Ending Dec-18 18 12,870.90 13,495.00 11,995.30 11,535.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 3.70 3.71 3.70 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 6.16 6.16 6.16 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 24.53 31.06 18.80 16.36
Year Ending Dec-18 17 25.84 31.60 19.65 17.59
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.11 15.80 9.84 -10.85

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,080.73 3,707.00 626.27 20.33
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,055.78 3,212.00 156.22 5.11
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,978.64 3,329.00 350.36 11.76
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,853.66 3,310.00 456.34 15.99
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,109.03 3,000.00 109.03 3.51
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5.18 9.20 4.02 77.61
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5.38 7.10 1.72 31.97
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.81 6.85 4.04 143.77
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6.20 3.79 2.41 38.87
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6.80 2.86 3.94 57.94

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2,884.05 2,877.14 2,919.81 2,919.81 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2,957.08 2,953.09 2,953.09 2,953.09 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12,792.10 12,766.30 12,627.90 12,629.60 11,928.00
Year Ending Dec-18 12,870.90 12,874.50 12,838.30 12,838.00 11,535.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3.70 3.70 4.76 4.76 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 6.16 6.16 6.16 6.16 --
Year Ending Dec-17 24.53 24.28 23.78 22.44 16.36
Year Ending Dec-18 25.84 25.85 25.49 24.82 17.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 4 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 6 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 5 2

