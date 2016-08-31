Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 2,884.05 3,024.15 2,789.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2,957.08 2,957.08 2,957.08 -- Year Ending Dec-17 16 12,792.10 13,384.60 12,425.00 11,928.00 Year Ending Dec-18 18 12,870.90 13,495.00 11,995.30 11,535.80 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 3.70 3.71 3.70 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 6.16 6.16 6.16 -- Year Ending Dec-17 17 24.53 31.06 18.80 16.36 Year Ending Dec-18 17 25.84 31.60 19.65 17.59 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.11 15.80 9.84 -10.85