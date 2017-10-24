Edition:
RCL Foods Ltd (RCLJ.J)

RCLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,600.00ZAc
1:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

90.00 (+5.96%)
Prev Close
1,510.00
Open
1,510.00
Day's High
1,600.00
Day's Low
1,510.00
Volume
441,611
Avg. Vol
161,903
52-wk High
1,720.00
52-wk Low
1,150.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 2 25,381.00 25,471.00 25,291.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 2 27,776.50 28,470.00 27,083.00 29,222.50
Year Ending Jun-19 2 30,882.00 31,440.00 30,324.00 32,198.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 3 72.00 90.00 61.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 3 125.00 129.00 120.00 139.33
Year Ending Jun-19 3 182.00 200.00 168.00 172.00

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 25,381.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 27,776.50 27,776.50 27,776.50 27,887.70 29,222.50
Year Ending Jun-19 30,882.00 30,882.00 30,882.00 30,694.30 32,198.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 72.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 125.00 125.00 125.00 128.00 139.33
Year Ending Jun-19 182.00 182.00 182.00 177.00 172.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

RCL Foods Ltd News

