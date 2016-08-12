Edition:
Redefine International PLC (RDI.L)

RDI.L on London Stock Exchange

37.84GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
37.84
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,766,110
52-wk High
45.00
52-wk Low
35.09

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- August 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.75 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Aug-17 3 93.53 101.80 86.00 94.46
Year Ending Aug-18 3 93.66 103.69 85.00 96.49
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Aug-17 4 2.73 2.81 2.63 3.34
Year Ending Aug-18 4 2.78 2.90 2.63 3.45
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 1.90 1.90 1.90 --

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Aug-17 93.53 93.53 93.53 93.53 94.46
Year Ending Aug-18 93.66 93.66 93.66 93.66 96.49
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Aug-17 2.73 2.73 2.73 2.73 3.34
Year Ending Aug-18 2.78 2.78 2.78 2.78 3.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Aug-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Aug-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Aug-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Aug-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

