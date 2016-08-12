Redefine International PLC (RDI.L)
RDI.L on London Stock Exchange
37.84GBp
23 Oct 2017
37.84GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
37.84
37.84
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,766,110
1,766,110
52-wk High
45.00
45.00
52-wk Low
35.09
35.09
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|August
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|3
|93.53
|101.80
|86.00
|94.46
|Year Ending Aug-18
|3
|93.66
|103.69
|85.00
|96.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|4
|2.73
|2.81
|2.63
|3.34
|Year Ending Aug-18
|4
|2.78
|2.90
|2.63
|3.45
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|1.90
|1.90
|1.90
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|93.53
|93.53
|93.53
|93.53
|94.46
|Year Ending Aug-18
|93.66
|93.66
|93.66
|93.66
|96.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|2.73
|2.73
|2.73
|2.73
|3.34
|Year Ending Aug-18
|2.78
|2.78
|2.78
|2.78
|3.45
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
