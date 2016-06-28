Edition:
United Kingdom

Redrow PLC (RDW.L)

RDW.L on London Stock Exchange

641.50GBp
5:02pm BST
Change (% chg)

-4.50 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
646.00
Open
644.50
Day's High
646.00
Day's Low
636.50
Volume
886,523
Avg. Vol
1,096,892
52-wk High
666.00
52-wk Low
366.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 3 3 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.85 1.85

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 13 1,618.36 1,663.72 1,472.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 11 1,818.20 1,877.00 1,750.94 1,537.94
Year Ending Jun-19 11 1,972.11 2,034.00 1,800.10 1,645.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 13 67.70 69.90 60.79 --
Year Ending Jun-18 11 76.81 80.50 67.80 56.86
Year Ending Jun-19 11 83.42 89.00 71.26 61.41
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.15 11.30 3.00 -12.85

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 1,618.36 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1,818.20 1,818.20 1,799.99 1,741.20 1,537.94
Year Ending Jun-19 1,972.11 1,972.11 1,952.18 1,898.22 1,645.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 67.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 76.81 76.81 76.10 72.77 56.86
Year Ending Jun-19 83.42 83.42 82.56 79.09 61.41

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Redrow PLC News

Market Views

