Redrow PLC (RDW.L)
RDW.L on London Stock Exchange
641.50GBp
5:02pm BST
Change (% chg)
-4.50 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
646.00
Open
644.50
Day's High
646.00
Day's Low
636.50
Volume
886,523
Avg. Vol
1,096,892
52-wk High
666.00
52-wk Low
366.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.85
|1.85
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|13
|1,618.36
|1,663.72
|1,472.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|11
|1,818.20
|1,877.00
|1,750.94
|1,537.94
|Year Ending Jun-19
|11
|1,972.11
|2,034.00
|1,800.10
|1,645.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|13
|67.70
|69.90
|60.79
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|11
|76.81
|80.50
|67.80
|56.86
|Year Ending Jun-19
|11
|83.42
|89.00
|71.26
|61.41
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|7.15
|11.30
|3.00
|-12.85
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1,618.36
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1,818.20
|1,818.20
|1,799.99
|1,741.20
|1,537.94
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1,972.11
|1,972.11
|1,952.18
|1,898.22
|1,645.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|67.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|76.81
|76.81
|76.10
|72.77
|56.86
|Year Ending Jun-19
|83.42
|83.42
|82.56
|79.09
|61.41
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
