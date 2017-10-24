Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.BO)
RELI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
934.75INR
11:15am BST
934.75INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.35 (-0.36%)
Rs-3.35 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs938.10
Rs938.10
Open
Rs947.10
Rs947.10
Day's High
Rs947.10
Rs947.10
Day's Low
Rs928.30
Rs928.30
Volume
320,250
320,250
Avg. Vol
704,730
704,730
52-wk High
Rs947.10
Rs947.10
52-wk Low
Rs466.00
Rs466.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|12.46
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|8
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|15
|13
|13
|12
|(3) HOLD
|12
|13
|13
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.38
|2.42
|2.34
|2.23
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|822,625.00
|898,258.00
|653,723.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|767,000.00
|767,000.00
|767,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|23
|3,043,260.00
|3,930,000.00
|2,651,030.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27
|3,499,010.00
|4,276,000.00
|2,790,220.00
|3,455,780.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|27
|3,926,310.00
|4,755,220.00
|3,009,940.00
|3,851,180.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|12.46
|13.90
|11.48
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|13.58
|13.58
|13.58
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24
|48.40
|53.45
|38.16
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26
|46.17
|54.74
|29.45
|50.04
|Year Ending Mar-19
|27
|56.38
|72.11
|41.41
|49.56
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|5.89
|10.07
|1.70
|2.45
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|872,926.00
|914,810.00
|41,883.94
|4.80
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|782,074.00
|834,710.00
|52,636.00
|6.73
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|822,625.00
|848,230.00
|25,605.38
|3.11
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|788,182.00
|794,080.00
|5,897.50
|0.75
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|630,697.00
|761,610.00
|130,913.38
|20.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|17.33
|13.66
|3.67
|21.15
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|12.24
|13.55
|1.31
|10.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12.46
|13.61
|1.15
|9.25
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|12.29
|12.70
|0.41
|3.36
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|11.45
|12.20
|0.75
|6.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|822,625.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|767,000.00
|767,000.00
|767,000.00
|767,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,043,260.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3,499,010.00
|3,519,560.00
|3,528,200.00
|3,543,750.00
|3,455,780.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3,926,310.00
|3,946,580.00
|3,961,720.00
|3,973,920.00
|3,851,180.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12.46
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|13.58
|13.58
|13.58
|13.58
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|48.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|46.17
|46.17
|45.25
|45.40
|50.04
|Year Ending Mar-19
|56.38
|55.88
|54.71
|54.83
|49.56
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|6
|0
