Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 822,625.00 898,258.00 653,723.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 767,000.00 767,000.00 767,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 23 3,043,260.00 3,930,000.00 2,651,030.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 27 3,499,010.00 4,276,000.00 2,790,220.00 3,455,780.00 Year Ending Mar-19 27 3,926,310.00 4,755,220.00 3,009,940.00 3,851,180.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 12.46 13.90 11.48 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 13.58 13.58 13.58 -- Year Ending Mar-17 24 48.40 53.45 38.16 -- Year Ending Mar-18 26 46.17 54.74 29.45 50.04 Year Ending Mar-19 27 56.38 72.11 41.41 49.56 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 5.89 10.07 1.70 2.45