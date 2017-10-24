Edition:
Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS)

RELI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

934.25INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.50 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs939.75
Open
Rs947.70
Day's High
Rs947.70
Day's Low
Rs928.20
Volume
6,335,308
Avg. Vol
8,444,585
52-wk High
Rs947.70
52-wk Low
Rs465.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 12.46 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 8 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 15 13 13 12
(3) HOLD 12 13 13 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.38 2.42 2.34 2.23

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 822,625.00 898,258.00 653,723.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 767,000.00 767,000.00 767,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 23 3,043,260.00 3,930,000.00 2,651,030.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 27 3,499,010.00 4,276,000.00 2,790,220.00 3,455,780.00
Year Ending Mar-19 27 3,926,310.00 4,755,220.00 3,009,940.00 3,851,180.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 12.46 13.90 11.48 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 13.58 13.58 13.58 --
Year Ending Mar-17 24 48.40 53.45 38.16 --
Year Ending Mar-18 26 46.17 54.74 29.45 50.04
Year Ending Mar-19 27 56.38 72.11 41.41 49.56
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 5.89 10.07 1.70 2.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 872,926.00 914,810.00 41,883.94 4.80
Quarter Ending Jun-17 782,074.00 834,710.00 52,636.00 6.73
Quarter Ending Mar-17 822,625.00 848,230.00 25,605.38 3.11
Quarter Ending Dec-16 788,182.00 794,080.00 5,897.50 0.75
Quarter Ending Sep-16 630,697.00 761,610.00 130,913.38 20.76
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 17.33 13.66 3.67 21.15
Quarter Ending Jun-17 12.24 13.55 1.31 10.68
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12.46 13.61 1.15 9.25
Quarter Ending Dec-16 12.29 12.70 0.41 3.36
Quarter Ending Sep-16 11.45 12.20 0.75 6.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 822,625.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 767,000.00 767,000.00 767,000.00 767,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3,043,260.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3,499,010.00 3,519,560.00 3,528,200.00 3,543,750.00 3,455,780.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3,926,310.00 3,946,580.00 3,961,720.00 3,973,920.00 3,851,180.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12.46 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 13.58 13.58 13.58 13.58 --
Year Ending Mar-17 48.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 46.17 46.17 45.25 45.40 50.04
Year Ending Mar-19 56.38 55.88 54.71 54.83 49.56

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 3 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 3 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 6 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 6 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Reliance Industries Ltd News

